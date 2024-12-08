Salman Khan is keeping busy with his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul. The actor made fans go absolutely gaga with his incredible performance and his amazing sense of humour. Their show was filled with a dose of laughter, music, and a lot of dancing. However, it is not only the performance that fans are talking about; Salman has recently stolen the hearts of many with a sweet gesture that he made for his rumoured girlfriend Iulia.

There has been a lot of interest in Salman's dating life since time immemorial, and there have been rumours about him dating Iulia Vantur for years now. From being spotted at different parties together to being papped at the airport, Salman and Iulia have never confirmed their relationship, but fans are always rooting for them. Recently, the Bhai of Bollywood attended the birthday celebration of his rumoured girlfriend's father.

Sharing the pictures online, Iulia wrote, "La multi ani, tata! Te iubesc si iti multumesc 2 heroes" which translates to "Happy birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you. 2 heroes." The first picture was of Iulia posing with her father and Salman Khan, and for the second picture, Salman posed with Iulia's parents.

In the comment section, Neil Nitin Mukesh extended his good wishes, writing "God bless." Singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Elli AvrRam commented with red hearts on the picture. That is not it; netizens were very excited to see Salman posing with Iulia's family. Fans and followers started a discourse on Reddit about the pictures, and most netizens seemed very excited for a public announcement on their relationship soon.

A Reddit user commented, saying, "He's been with her since 2012. Theyve ac managed to keep it lowkey" to which a netizen replied, "Just proves that if you want to, you can keep it low key."

Another fan commented, "Relationships been official since years its just That insta reel makers are Obsessed with potraying sallu as some loner dil tutta sigma n making embarrassing edits with Ash.While sallu bhai is in relationship for a while."

A fan commented saying, "So this is the A-lister wedding in 2025 being predicted!!"

While another said, "Bhai with his almost in-laws... never thought I'd see that."

While there has been no public announcement from the rumoured celebrity couple, it seems like fans and followers are really hopeful.