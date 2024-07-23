Ever since popular veteran actor Zeenat Aman has joined Instagram, she has been posting day-to-day updates of her life, and often talks about how she is keeping it up with the latest trends.

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman took to her social media and shared an Instagram post, wherein she called out the impudence' of a multimillion-dollar barrage of collaboration requests from brands. The veteran actor, without taking any names, slammed luxury brands that pay 'ludicrously low fees' for endorsement.

Zeenat Aman calls out brand offering her a 'low fee' yet paying more to another actor

On an Instagram carousel post, Zeenat shared a bunch of pictures from her photoshoot and wrote a lengthy caption along with it. Zeenat wrote, "Thank you, but no thank you. I can't tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I'm being undervalued. Amidst the barrage of collaboration and appearance requests that materialise in my inbox each day, some stand out for unpleasant reasons. Last-minute invitations that the organiser forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting. Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque share commercials are infuriating. And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful."

She went on to highlight a particular case and said: "Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion-dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for "brand association" and a ludicrously low fee. Such luxury brands pay an eye-watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees. In their outreach to me, they do not fail to express their admiration, with generous terms such as "icon" and "fashion inspiration". But when it comes to actually compensating me for my time, energy, reputation and reach... the well runs dry."

"I am over 70 years old, and I have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I work with what I know to be an unusual professionalism. I have a social media audience that is not only entirely organic but so beautifully engaged. I have immense respect for myself, and for you who follow my page. I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe," Zeenat concluded.

Netizens weren't happy with Zeenat's rant over brand endorsements

A user wrote, "I think her dragging in PC is a bit irrelevant. It's PC's choice to quote and for brands to accept or not. Unless PC has influenced brands to pay less to Zeenat... how is PC's role or the fact that she did a role that Zeenat had once done relevant to Zeenat's demand."

Another user wrote, "She isn't really as relevant as she used to be. She has had good fame but she can't possibly compete with new actresses brand value or even some influencers' as well."

A section of netizens assumed that she was indirectly talking about Priyanka Chopra and the brand Bvlgari.

The third one said, "She is trying to hint at Bvlgari not PC, PC was a dead giveaway of the brand."

The fourth one said, "The brand she is talking about is Bulgari. So she gave a hint that one of the ambassadors of the brand has reprised a role she had done. the ambassador being pc and the role being roma from Don. she didnt wanna say the actual name of the brand i guess, so just gave a hint."

The fifth one said, "Looks like - PC did reprise her role in Don."

"It sounds like Priyanka Chopra." Priyanka is the brand ambassador of Bulgari", chimed another.

Work Front

Zeenat will be seen next in the film Bun Tikki, starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.