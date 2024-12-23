Honey Singh's documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous on Netflix, has set straight several rumours and controversies around the rapper. Taking an in-depth look into his life, the documentary also clears the air around one of the biggest rumours of Honey Singh's life – Shah Rukh Khan slapping him!

For years, rumours of things not being well between SRK and him that led the superstar to even beat him have been doing the rounds.

However, the truth is far from what the rumours were. Honey Singh has revealed that after giving out the hit number—Lungi Dance—King Khan invited him to his concert in the US. However, once the rapper reached there, he knew something was not right (mental health) and he didn't want to perform.

What went down

"When they took me to Chicago for the show, I said, 'I don't want to perform.' I was sure that I was going to die during that show. Everyone told me that I should get ready, but I refused. My managers came over, and they said, 'Why aren't you getting ready?' I said, 'I'm not going'," the Millionaire singer told the management.

Honey took extreme steps

But they refused to entertain his request. Unwilling to perform, Singh then shaved off his head, completely thinking that it would stop them from making him perform. "I went to the washroom, took a trimmer, and I shaved my hair off. I said, 'How will I perform now?' They said, 'Wear a cap and perform,'" he shared.

However, when even this failed, Honey Singh took an extreme step and smashed a coffee mug on his head.

"There was a coffee mug lying there. I picked it up and smashed it on my head. Someone started the rumour that Shah Rukh Khan slapped me. That man loves me, he'll never raise his hand on me," he clarified.

It was then that Honey Singh's sister brought him back to India and helped him understand that he needed medical help and rehabilitation.