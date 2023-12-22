It was a star-studded birthday bash hosted by Producer Anand Pandit. The maverick producer celebrated his 60th birthday. Who's who from the Bollywood arena attended the birthday bash? Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan among others

Abhishek -Amitabh Bachchan attend Anand Pandit's bash sans Aishwarya

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek attended the bash in a black suit. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the bash.

In a heartwarming video posted by a paparazzi account, Salman Khan was seen giving a warm hug to Big B and Abhishek on the stage.

Did Salman Khan avoid Sonu Nigam?

Aishwarya and Aardhya had skipped the birthday bash of Anand Pandit. Netizens quizzed why Aishwarya Bachchan was not seen in the bash.

A section of netizens also pointed out that Salman purposely ignored singer Sonu Nigam who was also present on the stage while hugging Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

However, Salman and Sonu Nigam are also seen sharing a friendly hug at the end of the video.

A user wrote, "Mene kuch sal pehle suna tha Salman bhai me or sonu nigam me kuch lafda hua tha." ( A few months ago I had heard about Salman Khan and Sonu's feud)

Another added, "Sonu Nigam bohot bol Raha tha salman sir ke bare mai ab kya hua."

The third one said, "Did bhai ignore Sonu Nigam.."

The fourth user mentioned, "The way he ignored Sonu Nigam......and then sonu's reaction..."

In another video, the stars can be seen enjoying the fireworks to mark the birthday celebrations of Anand Pandit.

All you need to know about Salman and Sonu Niga's alleged feud

Rumours were rife that during Suron Ke Rang concert held in Mumbai on September 22. Sonu Nigam and Salman Khan had a feud over a trivial matter. Many news reports alleged that when Sonu asked him to come on stage, Salman allegedly told the singer that 'he didn't need anyone to playback for him.'

However, Sonu clarified that nothing of that sort ever happened.

Sonu took to social media nad wrote, "Nothing of d sort of what has been reported, happened guys. Salman was very gracious that night.. Don't know who cooked up this story.

Suron Ke Rang concert held in Mumbai on September 22. The concert was organised to pay tribute to T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, who was killed in 1997.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull,' 'Thank God' and 'Total Dhamaal' among others.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath this year. He is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is basking in the success of Tiger 3.