There is exciting news on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious project Baiju Bawra. According to the latest buzz, actress Rhea Chakraborty has auditioned for an important role in the film. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat are said to be a part of the star cast too. Baiju Bawra has been in the writing for almost 20 years. The director initially had plans to make the film after Hum Dil De Chile Sanam but was postponed due to various reasons. Now it looks like the director is all set to start his dream project.

According to reports, Baiju Bawra revolves around two musicians set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar's court. There is also a rumour that the film is a remake of the 1955 film starring late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari.

SLB is currently busy with his OTT debut Heeramandi. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was revealed. Produced by Netflix, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series will have a blend of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the Kothas (house of courtesans).