Ranveer Singh is one of the most bankable actors we have in B-town. The charming actor is known for his enthusiasm, energy and good looks. He has worked with some of the top-notch directors in the past and is part of some of the best scripts one can ever have, Having achieved so much in such a short span of time in his career. He has garnered love from the audience, fans, and critics.

But did you know, despite having much on the platter he faced rejections and that too for his looks during his early days?

Shocking isn't it?

In one of his earlier chat show with Komal Natha, Ranveer Singh opened up about his initial days of struggle and shared what's the secret behind his energy.

Excerpts from the interview:

On facing rejections:

Initially, I faced rejection on the basis of how I looked not so much because of my ability. I was told that I wasn't very good looking or conventional maybe I wasn't fair or tall enough. There was a time I landed a bunch of gigs but I decided to pass them on to gamble and wait for something bigger and I don't really know why but these were decent opportunities that I was letting go.

On the energy he carriers

It's just a matter of the mind where I am always being honest with myself while also having a fun time. If I always do the right things with my heart and soul, there is nothing to worry about or regret. "I have to shake things up to keep myself amused. I like to play high stakes in everything and because of that, I like to do things that generally make one very nervous or scared.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's next Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty was slated to release in April 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic the film will now release after the lockdown is lifted. While his other projects include Kapil Dev's biopic 83.