Tamasha couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took the stage in an April 4 event in Mumbai, along with Karan Johar, before they walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra's show The Walk Of Mijwan — an annual fundraiser fashion show hosted by the Mijwan Welfare Society.

Fans can't seem to keep calm and are going go-ga over the viral videos and pictures from the event.

While some say the two looked amazing together, others missed Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, a few have accepted the fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone only give them "friendship goals" now and Ranveer is her real lover.

They danced, talked and had a lot of fun! Especially the part when they danced to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil — they look adorable!

Ranbir and Deepika also gave us a dose of nostalgia when they shook their leg to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Balam Pichkari on stage. The Padmaavat actress also taught Ranbir Kapoor her Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

Also, in a candid chat, when Karan Johar asked Deepika Padukone who the hottest male celebrity in Bollywood was, the actress hesitated to say Ranveer Singh's name. (Was it because Ranbir Kapoor was sitting next to him? Your guess is as good as ours!) She eventually chose John Abraham over the two.

And guess what happened later? Deepika Padukone failed to remember her film Bajirao Mastani's Malhari song dance move picturised on Ranveer! Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

Coming back to their ramp walk, Deepika told a leading tabloid: "I have walked the ramp many times before, but this is truly a fashion show with a difference. Manish is attempting to bridge the urban- rural divide by taking the traditional craft of chikankari, and fashioning it into contemporary silhouettes in his signature style."

Ranbir Kapoor said: " I am happy to join hands with them. This is my way of saying — 'Be the change you wish to see in the world'."