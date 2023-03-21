Naatu Naatu is not just a song anymore, it is a phenomenon. Audience around the world has been celebrating the song and its big win at the Oscars. Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj who performed the song at the Oscars are on cloud nine.

But there is no denying the fact that the rage would have been completely different had Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the originals performed on the song live at the Oscars.

If reports are to be believed, the two were approached and were even eager to perform the song at the coveted stage. But, things didn't go as planned. The Oscars 2023 Raj Kapoor co-producer revealed that earlier Ram Charan and Jr NTR were ready to perform the iconic song at the Oscars. He added that the two leads were going to dance on the song along with the singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

What the management said

However, the plan didn't fall through. Kapoor revealed that it was due to less time for rehearsals and their prior commitments, that the two actors had to opt out. "In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse", The Academy quoted Kapoor saying.

What Ram Charan said

On the other hand, Ram Charan has said that he was ready to go on to the stage and dance and doesn't know what happened. "I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don't know what happened. But let's not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us," he said.