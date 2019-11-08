Rajinikanth has possibly shattered the BJP's dreams to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu as the Tamil superstar has sent a message to the party that he will not fall into its trap.

Speaking to media, Rajinikanth responded to a question on his meeting with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, he said that the BJP has not invited him to join the party. The Tamil superstar reiterated that he has no plans to join the saffron party.

"Just like they tried to saffronise Thiruvalluvar, they're trying to do the same with me. Thiruvalluvar did not fall for the trap, neither will I," Rajinikanth claims.

Thiruvalluvar Controversy

On the controversy surrounding the BJP's attempts to saffornise Thiruvalluvar statue, Rajinikanth said that the issue is blown out of proportion. "Thiruvalluvar is a saint and he cannot be confined into any caste or a religion. He was a believer of the god and not an atheist. It is silly that it has been blown out of proportion when there are many other issues which needs to be debated and discussed,"

A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu BJP had posted a picture on Twitter in which Thiruvalluvar is in saffron robes, which created a controversy as the Dravidian parties saw it as an attempt to saffronise him. The statues of the saint is usually dressed in white clothes.

Economy, Ayodhya and his Politics

When asked about the current economic crisis, Rajinikanth admitted that the economy is slow and the government should address the issue. The 68-year old stated that he would continue to act till he announces his party like legendary MGR, who founded the AIADMK.

On the Ayodhya verdict, Rajinikanth requested people to maintain peace and respect the court's judgement.

In the last few years, there have been strong rumours of Rajinikanth joining the BJP. The saffron party has also been trying its best to bring him into the party fold. However, his latest comment has come as a setback to the saffron party.

Next Movies

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has completed his upcoming movie Darbar. The motion poster of the movie was released on Thursday, 7 November. He will be moving onto his next film, directed by Siruthai Siva and funded by Sun Pictures.