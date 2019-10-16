Actor Prabhas opened up about his thought process on the day his movie released and he felt numb, possibly a heart attack. Now, his fans could not stop thinking on whether it was on the same day when Saaho hit the screens.

Superstar Prabhas has had an amazing year with his last release Saaho shattering box office records Pan India, the actor recently opened up about how he feels when his movie is about to release, his answer is something you wouldn't expect! He opened up about his feelings and everything that goes on in his head on the day that one of his movies is about to release.

Prabhas said, "I only stay with my friends, on the day of the release I'm dead, I don't meet anyone else, I'm numb. Like with Baahubali, actually Baahubali is too big of a film for me, so before Baahubali was also the same for me, there is this one film Rebel, where I thought no, this time I want to break it, I want to watch the film with the audience."

The Saaho actor added, "I went for the morning show, I thought I'll get a heart attack or something! I don't know how to stop it I don't know what to do, I didn't even enter the theatre and before that only the heart attack happened. From my home to the theatre is like 20 to 30 mins and I promised the director that we will watch this film and before that only I had a heart attack, I felt numb."

Prabhas is one of the most successful actors down south and Baahubali film series has taken his popularity to the international. His recent release Saaho was nothing lesser to the Baahubali movies in terms of the scale of its production and hype. Now, some of his fans are wondering whether he felt the heart attack on the day this movie was released in the cinema halls.

However, his movie Baahubali is all set to have a special screening held at the Royal Albert Hall in London with a live score of the music. This is not the first time that Baahubali will receive international attention as the movie was earlier screened at various global film festivals. It stood out to be the highest grosser of Indian cinema in 2015. Baahubali 2 shattered all of its records in 2017.