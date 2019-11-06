The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh, Vineet Agarwal Sharda said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and adjacent areas. He alleged that either of the two neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

"Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us," Vineet Agarwal Sharda told news agency ANI in Meerut.

"We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas," the BJP leader added.

Sharda said Pakistan was frustrated ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and were resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it could not register a single victory in any battle. "Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said.

#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue. Says "...Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain..." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/Ajnw5d7jXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

BJP leader criticises Kejriwal

The BJP leader went on to criticise Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the alarming pollution levels in the national capital territory. "People including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed."

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. "This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. Modi as Krishna and Amit Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it," he said.