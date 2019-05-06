Ex-lovers Nayanthara and Simbu had put their past behind them when they decided to work in Idhu Namma Aalu three years ago, but issues that reportedly occurred during the making of the film only made the things worse for them as it gave a big blow to their relationship. It has now become clear after the actress made her stand to Mani Ratnam clear about working with him in the upcoming film made on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, say rumour mills.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Nayanthara has refused to work with Simbu in Ponniyin Selvan. It is said that the director after working with the latter in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam had him in mind for an important role and had approached him whether he was interested to act in the mega-budget flick.

Simultaneously, Nayanthara was offered to play the role of Poonguzhali, wife of Madhurandhaka Uthama Chozha, in the historical film. But she seems to have told the filmmaker about her unwillingness to work with him in the multi-starrer, forcing the critically-acclaimed director to make changes in the cast and drop the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor from the flick.

Now, Simbu has moved on to Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu and Hari's next film, which is said to be a pacy action thriller.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is widely considered as one of the greatest novels written in Tamil. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Vikram and Karthi have given their consent to work in the film.

Coming back to Nayan and Simbu, they were in a relationship for a few years, before parting ways. After the long break, they agreed to work in Pandiraj's Idhu Namma Aalu. They had put their issues behind and teamed up for the romantic drama.

Unfortunately, Nayan had creative differences with Simbu over a special song and the delay in her payment issue did not help the cause. It has to be noted that Simbu brought in Adah Sharma on board for the special track in spite of facing opposition from director Pandiraj.