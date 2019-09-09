The pictures of the budding bond between superstar Mahesh Babu and megastar Chiranjeevi have gone viral on social media. But some fans are disturbed to see an injury on Prince's right hand in these photos.

Shreyas Group organised an event called Cine Mahotsavam in Hyderabad on Sunday. Who's who of Telugu film industry attended the function, which was hosted by Adivi Sesh and Priyadarshi. But the great bond between superstar Mahesh Babu and megastar Chiranjeevi was the biggest attraction of the occasion.

Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi were seen sitting on sofa, holding each other's hands with a lot of warmth at Cine Mahotsavam. Shreyas Group tweeted some of the photos of this moment and wrote, "Lovely moments #MegaStarChiranjeevi Garu & Superstar #MaheshBabu at Cinemahotsavam. #CinemahotsavamByShreyas."

The pics of Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi's bonding were an instant hit with their fans, who could not stop sharing them with their friends and family memebers. They immediately caught fire and took the social media by a storm. But some of them noticed a bruise on Mahesh's right hand. In reply to Shreyas Group's tweet, a few fans replied with the pics of the injury and expressed their concern for the superstar.

Many celebs like Krishna, K Raghavendra Rao, Jayapradha, Jayasudha, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Lavanya Tripathi, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Krishnam Raju, C Kalyan, Boyapti Srinu, BVSN Prasad and T Subbarami Reddy were present at Cine Mahotsavam. Devi Sri Prasad, Pooja Hegde and few others performed, while some celebs were honoured on this occasion.

A day before the event, Shreyas Group had tweeted a photo and captioned it with, "For the first time ever 12 Beautiful actresses are performing in an event!! Tollywood's Biggest Event #Cinemahotsavam by South India's No.1 event management company #ShreyasMedia #CinemahotsavamByShreyas @shreyasgroup."