Simbu surprised everyone when he agreed to do an extended a cameo in his ex-girlfriend Hansika Motwani's upcoming Tamil movie Maha. It did not take much time for rumour mongers to speculate about the former couple rekindling the relationship. Now, it has got stronger following a tweet posted by UR Jameel, director of the flick.

On Twitter, UR Jameel has spoken about the plans of releasing a poster in which Simbu and Hansika Motwani will be seen together, but what made the fans raise the eyebrow is his reference to them as "magical couple."

"Actor Simbu and actress Hansika fans please calm down soon we'll release the first look of the magical couple -U.R.J. #hansika50 #STR #Simbu @ihansika @GhibranOfficial @EtceteraEntert1 @MathiyalaganV9 @laxmanmfi @AbrahamEditor.,[sic]" UR Jameel tweeted.

The tweet has left the fans wondering whether the ex-couple has left the bitter memories behind them and united again. The rumours are expected to grow strongly in the days to come if the rumoured couple did not give a formal confirmation about their new-found love.

Hansika and Simbu were in love and had announced about their relationship on social media sites. But it did not last long, as they parted ways. They had maintaied safe distance since then and have not spoken much about theur break-up.

The rumours of them trying to patch up surfaced after Simbu agreed to work with Hansika. A couple of pictures and videos of their meeting after the shooting was completed had surfaced online.

Maha is the landmark 50th movie of Hansika Motwani. For an important portion, director UR Jameel wanted Simbu and the actress took initiative to hold talks with the actor.

Simbu is doing an extended cameo and will appear in a special song.