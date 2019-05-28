Hansika with Gayathri and Simbu
Gayathri Raghuram, actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, has teamed up with his childhood buddy Simbu for the first time for a song. Well, She has choreographed a special song in Hansika Motwani's upcoming movie Mahaa.

"My first song with my childhood buddy handsome #STR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ mass and lovely working with beautiful @ihansika. [sic]" Gayathri Raghuram tweeted.

Adding further, she wrote, "Completely professional and I know STR as his friend from 4 years old. Working with him and his knowledge and talent mesmerised me and I can proudly say I'm his friend and now his biggest fan. Mass. [sic]"

Interesting part of the story is that the song unites ex-couple Hansika and Simbu. The love birds, after being in love for a few years, parted ways for the reasons best known to them.

"It is actually very tough to cope up with a break-up. There are so many of my friends who cry about their break-ups to me and I console them. When it comes to me, I should only take care of myself. During my earlier break-ups, I would be depressed and travel long distances to come out of it. Those break-ups disturbed me a lot. But after my break-up with Hansika, I was normal from day one as I had the maturity to accept it and move on," Simbu had told The Times of India earlier about couping with the break-up.

However, putting their past behind, Simbu agreed to do a special song in Maha. 

Hansika Motwani with UR Jameel and Simbu
Maha is the 50 movie of Hansika Motwani. Director UR Jameel convinced Simbu to act in the special song. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "My thalaivan ( #Str #Simbu ) and my Thalaivi (@ihansika) #MAHA a U.R.JAMEEL film. [sic]"