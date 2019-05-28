Gayathri Raghuram, actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, has teamed up with his childhood buddy Simbu for the first time for a song. Well, She has choreographed a special song in Hansika Motwani's upcoming movie Mahaa.

"My first song with my childhood buddy handsome #STR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ mass and lovely working with beautiful @ihansika. [sic]" Gayathri Raghuram tweeted.

Adding further, she wrote, "Completely professional and I know STR as his friend from 4 years old. Working with him and his knowledge and talent mesmerised me and I can proudly say I'm his friend and now his biggest fan. Mass. [sic]"

Interesting part of the story is that the song unites ex-couple Hansika and Simbu. The love birds, after being in love for a few years, parted ways for the reasons best known to them.

"It is actually very tough to cope up with a break-up. There are so many of my friends who cry about their break-ups to me and I console them. When it comes to me, I should only take care of myself. During my earlier break-ups, I would be depressed and travel long distances to come out of it. Those break-ups disturbed me a lot. But after my break-up with Hansika, I was normal from day one as I had the maturity to accept it and move on," Simbu had told The Times of India earlier about couping with the break-up.

However, putting their past behind, Simbu agreed to do a special song in Maha.

Maha is the 50 movie of Hansika Motwani. Director UR Jameel convinced Simbu to act in the special song. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "My thalaivan ( #Str #Simbu ) and my Thalaivi (@ihansika) #MAHA a U.R.JAMEEL film. [sic]"