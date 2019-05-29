Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish Bollywood divas, but apparently the actress made a slight fashion blunder this time.

Bebo sported a gorgeous yellow thigh-high slit gown that has a gold metal belt around her waist, While Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in the dress and the unusual hairdo, it is the belt that appeared little ood.

Apparently, the belt is supposed to stay firm with the dress, but it appears to be popping out in an odd manner in case of Kareena. Although it is a minor styling glitch, some on social media were fast to spot the error.

One Instagram page shared Kareena's picture and a model wearing the same dress that makes the small glitch apparent. "The belt is worn completely wrong. I didn't like this look before and now as I see the model wearing it right, I understand why I could not like it," one user commented on the image.

Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress is all set to appear as judge of dance reality show Dance India Dance – Battle of the Champions. The episode will witness Kareena making a grand entry. Also, she has reportedly been given a hefty sum for the purpose.