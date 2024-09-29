Choreographer Jani Master has been in the news after a female colleague accused him of sexual assault claiming the incidents occurred over several years. In a recent development, Jani Master known for his work on Pushpa has shared surprising details regarding the case. During the investigation, the choreographer denied all the allegations calling them completely untrue.

According to a report by Chitra Jyothy Jani Master stated "The accusations made by the victim are completely false. She introduced herself to me through a show and claimed to have been assaulted as a minor which is untrue. I recognized her talent and allowed her to assist me as a choreographer. However, she would pressure me to marry her and often threatened me mentally."

In addition, Jani Master mentioned that he had discussed the matter with filmmaker Sukumar. He said that even though Sukumar called the woman to address the issue her behavior did not change. "This is all a conspiracy against me. Someone is working behind the scenes to damage my reputation. They couldn't tolerate my success" he added.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Jani Master was arrested in Goa and later taken to Hyderabad where he was placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Investigations revealed that he allegedly assaulted the victim when she was a minor leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Additionally Jani Master faces charges under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, reports suggest that his wife Ayesha might also face arrest soon as she is accused of physically assaulting the victim. In a recent interview with TV9 Ayesha denied all accusations against her husband. She stated "The claim that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting and false. There is no truth in these allegations. If she can provide proof I will leave Master."