The World Cup went right down to the wire as far as qualification for the semi-finals was concerned. Pakistan, after a jittery start, suddenly erupted to life and bounced back into contention. However, the needed other results to go in their favour and hence, hinged all their hopes on India vs England match. Pakistan wanted India to win, but hosts England came out firing on all cylinders as they downed India.

This defeat resonated in Pakistan's eventual exit and this also led to former players and pundits questioning India's approach and gamesmanship in the match against England. There were theories that Kohli and co. deliberately lost in order to thwart Pakistan's chances of qualification.

However, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has shot down such theories and said that England played well to win the game.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters after returning home.

'Don't think we need to be ashamed of anything'

The Pakistan skipper also refused to apologise for the performance of his side and said that the team had not performed poorly as was being made out in the media.

"I don't think we need to be ashamed of anything. We had a tough time in the first five matches especially after the defeat to India but I am proud of the way the team fought back to win the last four matches," Sarfaraz said.

He also insisted that there are no plans of giving up captaincy and that he will stay in his post and do his best to take the team to the next level, especially with the World T20 slated to be held in Australia.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board will decide on who will be the captain. But personally, since you asked me, I know these players very well now. Most of them are young and if we learn from our mistakes in the World Cup, I can take this team to the next level, especially with the World T20 Cup coming up next year in Australia," Sarfaraz added.

The Pakistan captain said that he was hurt by a few of the comments made post the India loss and that Pakistan had encountered very tough conditions, but the players felt very isolated after the hurtful comments which were flung towards them after they went down to India.

"There were some incidents with the players including myself in London which we reported to the Board. They were not needed and it hurt and shook the players. We were upset at losing to India but we didn't expect such reactions, even though isolated," the skipper said.