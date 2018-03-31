Television actress Hina Khan, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, looked drop-dead gorgeous in red Kanjeevaram saree. The lady was in Dubai to grace a fashion show.

Ditching her regular western outfits, Hina donned the traditional Kanjeevaram saree with heavy jewellery and hair neatly tied into a bun. Her smoky eyes added glamor to her overall look.

Interestingly, her look resembles that of Deepika Padukone's from HT Style Awards 2018 and also of Anushka Sharma from her wedding reception in Delhi.

Going by Hina's picture, one can't help but wonder if she took inspiration from the Bollywood A-listers for her new look.

Hina, who was one of the most popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, spoiled her image by sparking off controversies. Despite the criticism, Hina gave tough competition to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Her fans too rooted for her throughout the season.

Recently, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress found herself at the receiving end of a lot of hate messages from trolls (mostly claiming to be Shilpa Shinde fans).

Although the war between Hina and Shilpa (Bigg Boss 11 winner) might have ended with Bigg Boss 11, their fans seem to be keeping it alive on social media.

For months, Hina chose to keep silent but recently decided to respond to the trolls through a video. She urged netizens to stop spreading hate else she would quit Twitter.

This appeal by the actress, however, invited another war between her and Shilpa's fans. Haters made the hashtag #QuitTwitterHinaKhan trend, to which fans responded with #WeLoveHinaKhan.

On the workfront, post Bigg Boss 11, Hina made her debut in music video Bhasoodi with Punjabi singer Sonu Thakur. She had also revealed in a Twitter live chat with fans that she was willing to participate in another reality show, but this time with beau Rocky Jaiswal by her side. She was talking about the upcoming season of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye.