DC fans' long wait for the first Birds of Prey trailer seems to have paid off! After WB confirmed the trailer release on Tuesday with new posters, the studio dropped the 2-minute footage, as scheduled.

The upcoming Birds Of Prey will see the return of 'Harley freaking Quinn' and will explore her journey with a new gang made up of DC's finest characters - Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

A few teasing glimpses offered in the trailer gave away some exciting plot points and also included a scene which features Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn paying tribute to the amazing 'Blonde bombshell' actress Marlyn Monroe.

For those unaware, the scene that shows Harley Quinn pull off the Monroe look is a callback to the actress' "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" performance from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Fans were quick to notice the homage though the trailer just offered a glimpse of it. You can check out the fandom's reaction below.

Aside from the touching tribute, the trailer had a lot more to offer such as giving fans a tease of Black Canary's 'Canary cry' ability. Moreover, it also embraces Joker's existence but the film's story does not seem to come anywhere near the clown prince of crime's territory.

It is evident through the trailer that Ewan McGregor's Black Mask is after Harley and her gang. But the film so far looks glamorous with its neo-noir vibe and is certainly action-packed, might perhaps even contain some John Wick style fight sequences.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) releases on Feb 7, 2020. Robbie will next be seen reprising her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's Suicide Squad.

two legends — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) October 1, 2019

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey)

Madonna (Material Girl)

Marilyn Monroe (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) pic.twitter.com/5mxuGiUV3C — simone sr (@616yonce) October 1, 2019