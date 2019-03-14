Ex-lovers Simbu and Hansika Motwani are working together again in her upcoming movie Maha. Director UR Jameel is bringing them together once again although the actor will be just doing an extended cameo.

Now, the latest rumours doing rounds in tinsel town says that it Hansika Motwani who convinced Simbu to work with her again. Even though they had broken up, when the director expressed his wish to cast him in the crucial role, the actress took the onus on her to initiate the talks and then requested him to act in the Tamil film.

While talking to The Times of India, UR Jameel had apparently given a hint of it. "I had a few other artistes in mind for this particular role. Hansika used to ask me about my choice for the role. When I suggested Simbu, she agreed to talk to him regarding the same. The actor listened to the story and agreed immediately," the daily had quoted him as saying recently.

It is said to be an interesting character, which is expected to remain in the viewers' mind for a long time, say reports. The shooting of Simbu's portion begins once he returns from London. The earlier reports had claimed that his portions will be shot in Istanbul and he had given seven-day callsheet for it.

Simbu and Hansika Motwani were in love for a brief period and made their relationship known to the world through a formal announcement. However, their relationship did not last long as they parted ways.