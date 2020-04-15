Dhanush's presence had reportedly created a spat between actress Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian at their engagement ceremony post which other issues cropped up and led to their breakup.

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses down south. She was linked with several of her colleagues from the film industry including Rana Daggubati. But she surprised everyone, by getting engaged with Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. Everyone was eager to know their wedding date when the couple shocked them by announcing their breakup.

Several speculations were made about the call of the engagement between Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian, but the couple had maintained a stoic silence over their split. There were several theories about their separation. There were a series of incidents that created a rift between the two.

Varun's father, who is one of the most powerful industrialists in South India, wasn't in favour of his son's decision to get married to Trisha. He wanted someone from a similar background to enter his life. On the other hand, Varun wanted Trisha to quit acting but she felt that he was acting like a control freak. Adding more fuel to the fire was Varun's absence at Trisha's birthday bash in Bangkok.

However, the final nail in the coffin allegedly came in the form of an ugly spat that happened on the day of their engagement. "It was actor Dhanush's presence at the engagement ceremony that made things worse. Varun is not on good terms with Dhanush, so he obviously lost his cool seeing him at his own party," the Times of India had quoted a guest at their engagement as saying.

The guest had added, "Trisha, however, reasoned that she couldn't have left out Dhanush from the guest list since he is her good friend. A heated argument ensued. When Varun's father tried to intervene and calm down the couple, Trisha shot back at him and told him to stay out of this."