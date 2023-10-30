Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B'town. The actor is busy shooting for Bigg Boss's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that stream on Jio Cinema on Friday and Saturday at 9 PM. Apart from that he is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3.

The actor has already dropped the first song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' of his highly anticipated film Tiger 3.

Salman Khan stands in the background as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs others at a boxing match

The actor was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and during his visit he attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Several pictures and videos of the actor watching the match seated in the front row with ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife have gone viral.

And now yet another video has surfaced online that shows, Cristiano Ronaldo walking past Salman Khan. the footballer brushed Salman Khan not acknowledging and seemingly ignoring Salman Khan.

Another video that is being widely shared online shows Salman standing in the crowd trying to greet the footballer and Ronaldo walking away.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared a picture greeting Turki Alalshikh and also shared a picture with them, He wrote, My brother @turkialalshik had an amazing time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This was my first live boxing match experience. Thank u .."

If you look closely, in the picture shared by Salman we can see Ronaldo chatting in the background.

Netizens think Salman didn't mention Ronaldo after he ignored him and walked past him after the boxing match.

Well, netizens had a different theory about this incident. A section of social media users argued that Ronaldo doesn't know who Salman Khan is.

Salman Khan earned respect here. Be proud of who you are! If he is Ronaldo and doesn't recognise you, pretend like you don't care what football is! Top game Khan! pic.twitter.com/IPex4eLqzW — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 30, 2023

What Salman did with Vicky, Ronaldo did with Salman

Redditors recalled how the Salman- Ronaldo incident is similar to Vicky-Salman's moment when Salman walked along with his entourage and his bodyguards and pushed Vicky Kaushal aside to make way in Abu Dhabi for an award event earlier this year.

A user wrote, "Well it's a Ronaldo fanboy video. We can edit with Ronaldo I. The background AND Bhoi walking in his swag with his fans shouting crazy. Make it look like he is the man."

Another wrote, "Ronaldo ignoring selmon bhaiii"

Salman bhai ignoring Ronaldo. Major flex. Tiger Zinda etc. pic.twitter.com/e7PUVcKFZ4 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 30, 2023

The third one mentioned, "Ronaldo seems to be ignoring Salman. But then, how or why would Ronaldo know who Salman is?"

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo attended a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Salman returned to Mumbai. He was seen arriving at the private airport of Kalina, Mumbai. He was spotted by paparazzi.

Work Front

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released on November 12. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist.