Ayesha has sharply reacted to her death rumours floating on social media. Pakistan's Ayesha became an internet sensation even in India when she danced to 'Mere Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'. Her effortless moves and beautiful face made many on social media go gaga. In the last two days, there have been constant hoax of Ayesha passing away due to drug overdose.

The young girl has now reacted to her death hoax. "For God's sake, you guys have no idea what kind of circumstances this ridiculous rumour may create in anyone's life. I have never sought attention or created any kind of hype, so why are you all trying to mess up my life?"

She added, "Spreading false information without any regard for its consequences is not only irresponsible but also shows a lack of respect for the well-being of others. It should be stopped."

Who was Ayesha Hanif?

A website named NewsnNviews had shared the news of her death. "Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha dies: Viral star 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dies of drug overdose. The untimely demise of 18 year old Tiktoker Ayesha Hanif has sent shockwaves across Pakistan. Many websites soon carried the news. However, the viral sensation's name is – Ayesha Azhar and not Hanif. In fact, there is another Pakistani Tiktoker by the name of Ayesha Hanif, who reportedly died of drug overdose on June 23-24.