For a while now rumours of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal being more than "just good friends" has been running wild on social media. The two starred together in Double XL. Though the film failed to create any magic, their chemistry was allegedly through the roof. And, while the two have remained mum on the topic of their relationship, Arpita Khan seems to have just confirmed it.

Arpita drops major hint

Arpita Khan hosted a grand Eid party just a few days back. Zaheer and Sonakshi walked in together and looked every bit of a much-in-love couple. The two were also seen vibing at Huma Qureshi's Eid party. Arpita Khan dropped some pictures from the bash and even referred to Sonakshi as "Bhabhi".

While Salman Khan's sister soon deleted the Instagram story, it had grabbed many eyeballs by then. Arpita later shared pictures from the Eid party where Zaheer and Sonakshi seemed inseparable. Sonakshi and Zaheer's social media PDA also keeps hinting at something brewing between the two. However, one must stop with the conjectures unless you hear them from the horse's mouth.

Sonakshi's future projects

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Apart from this, Sinha's Dahaad is all set to premiere on OTT. She will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.