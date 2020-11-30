Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen together for the mega-ambitious and budgeted Superhero franchise, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. And now, as per reports, the duo is all set to reside in the same building.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the building situated at the Pali Hill area in Bandra, where Kapoor stays at the seventh floor, the Sadak 2 actress is going to reside on the fifth floor and the apartment has cost her around Rs. 32 crores. The report also says that Gauri Khan has been given the responsibility to give her touch to the new abode of the actress.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Due to the on-going pandemic, a lot of big Bollywood films like Sadak 2, Laxmii and Coolie No. 1 made their way to the OTT platform. Will Brahmastra be the next one? It seems Johar isn't really ready for the same.

A report by Bollywood Hungama recently stated, "Karan Johar has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, the grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas." For the uninitiated, this film is a trilogy but no update has been given on its continuing parts. The source also said, "As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production."