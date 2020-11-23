2020 is the year of several changes, actor Akshay Kumar would agree for sure, as in the last two to three months, Akki's films have gone through a title change.

When Laxmmi Bomb was changed to Laxmii

A few months ago, Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb changed its name to Laxmii. As reported Several political parties protested against the title Laxmmi Bomb saying that it hurts the religious sentiments insulting Goddess Laxmi. Karni Sena had reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film demanding the movie title to be changed. The makers decided to change the title of the film.

Durgavati is now Durgamati

The title of Durgavati, presented by Akshay Kumar, has now been changed to Durgamati. The actor revealed the new title with a poster on Monday. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, Durgamati will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

Sharing the film's poster, Akshay Kumar also reminded the fans of the film's release date. The film is slated to release on December 11 on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

What is the film Durgamati all about?

Durgamati follows the story of an IAS officer, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. She is imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Cast and crew of the film

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia. Directed by G Ashok, the horror-thriller is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018).

The film is presented by Cape Of Good Films has presented the film along with ith Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, G Ashok directs it.

Bhumi Pednekar has earlier co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the 2017 hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The similarity between 'Laxmii' and 'Durgamati.'

Durgamati is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Laxmii was a remake of director Raghava Lawrence's Tamil film Kanchana.

Last month Bhumi revealed the first poster of the film.

Last month, Bhumi Pednekar shared a poster from the film (shows old title) and wrote: "What's behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Amazon Prime."