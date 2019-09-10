After announcing that he wouldn't be a part of the biopic on Gulshan Kumar - Mogul - scheduled to be helmed by director and #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor; Aamir Khan has taken a U-turn and is back to the project. While earlier he was supposed to be a producer for the movie, he will now be playing the role of Gulshan Kumar in the biopic.

Talking about Bhushan Kumar's reaction to him leaving the project, Aamir told HT that he must have been pretty upset as the film was about his father and was a project he was very emotional about. He also added that his decision to leave the project had left Bhushan Kumar disturbed.

Talking about in what capacity was he ready to join the project earlier, Aamir Khan told the publication, "No. Actually, when Bhushan offered the film to me, I told him I don't see myself as Gulshanji. He was disappointed but requested me to produce the film for him. He was very keen for me to be involved in some capacity. I had loved the script, so I agreed to produce."

Talking about how he decided to play the role of Gulshan Kumar in the biopic, Aamir revealed that they had approached many stars for the role but things didn't work out. "Once I came on as producer, I said let's discuss casting. I felt that I would like to offer the film to Akshay Kumar," he said.

"I was aware that things hadn't worked out earlier between Bhushan and Akshay, but I still wanted to offer the film to him. So, I met Akshay and offered him the film. He did reconsider the offer, but things did not work out. Then I offered the film to Varun Dhawan, but he was busy with too many films. The other person I was very keen to cast was Kapil Sharma. I felt he'd pull off the character very well. But that didn't work out either," Aamir added.

Aamir also revealed that since the incident between Subhash Kapoor and the alleged victim happened outside of the office, the matter had been handed over to the local court and thus would take time. He further added that since Subhash has not been proven guilty yet, it would be unfair to deprive him of his means of livelihood on the basis of alleged suspicion and accusation.