Yash Raj Films is back into the games and how! On Akshay Kumar's 52nd birthday, YRF made the official announcement of their biggest project – Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar. The film is touted to be one of the biggest and costliest films that India has ever produced.

Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020"

Talking about the film, Akshay said, "It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me."

Though YRF has not announced who would be playing the female lead in the project, we hope that for one of the biggest projects in the country, the topmost actress would be sought to play the female lead. And Deepika Padukone being the most popular and bankable stars of this decade, her name comes up at the top of the list. Akshay Kumar had also expressed his fondness towards Deepika along with Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan.

Another reason we feel Deepika might be brought onboard for the project is that people and the audiences have loved watching her in traditional and historical avatars. Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ram – Leela being three movies for which she swept away major awards.

We can't wait for YRF to make the official announcement about who the actress would be.