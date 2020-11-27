Donald Trump is not getting off that easy on Twitter. Memes after memes, trends after trends, all targeted towards the outgoing president of the United States. But even his claims, largely disputed, cannot go unnoticed and it's natural to spark a conversation, which eventually leads to memes. But the latest trend on Twitter "DiaperDon" has Trump furious - so much so that he's calling for Section 230 to be nixed over Twitter.

Before we get to what Section 230 means, let's begin by tracing the trend of #DiaperDon to its origin. The first tweet that started this whole trend was from MediasTouch, which tweeted an image of Donald Trump sitting at his desk for the address. The anti-Trump political action committee, which commands 500,000 followers on Twitter, captioned the image #DiaperDon in an attempt to mock Trump's posture.

Soon after the tweet, viewers started noticing the desk used by Trump appeared smaller and the padding around the president's trousers looked extra and memes started flowing. As thousands of users started tweeting about Diaper Don, it gained traction and started trending.

Below are a few reactions from Twitter:

Trump is furious; threatens action

It's not hidden how active Trump is on Twitter. Obviously, he noticed the trend and lashed out at Twitter for "sending out totally false Trends."

Trump even called for action, demanding Section 230 be terminated.

Section 230 is internet legislation that generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content, which includes social media platforms.

But it's unlikely Trump's cries will be heard. Not because he is to be replaced by Joe Biden as the president of the United States.