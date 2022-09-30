Amid increasing cases of cyber cheating, an 18-year-old Lucknow-based engineering student suffering who from diabetes was allegedly duped of Rs 4.2 lakhs by cyber thugs running a fake website in the name of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth that offered a 15-day Ayurvedic treatment package at its ashram in Haridwar.

However, when he did not get the desired relief, somebody suggested Ayurveda treatment. The victim sought Ayurveda treatment bu duped. Rajat Giri of Telibagh, has lodged an FIR on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty. Giri told reporters that he was diagnosed with diabetes a few months ago and visited several doctors.

It may be noted that there is a suit related to the claims of Covid-19 cure by Ramdev's Patanjali 'Coronil', in which Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the bench should get some clarity about the proceedings before the apex court before going ahead.

Delhi High Court has sought a clarification on the pleas moved by different groups of doctors against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks in relation to Allopathy, asking whether the same issues were raised before the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the top court had pulled up Baba Ramdev in connection with advertisements attempting to discredit allopathy and its practicing doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic and asked the Centre to restrain him.

The apex court also asked for the Centre's response to the plea by Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

In the previous hearing before the high court, Justice Anup J. Bhambhani told Ramdev that the public at large must not be misled by making statements against allopathy.

"You are welcome to have your followers, you're welcome to have your disciples who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what the official," the judge orally remarked.

As Patanjali's brand name is popular, so are there many fake websites imitating the treatment. In this case of a youth, he got a call from a representative who said that the transaction of the first instalment has failed due to some technical reason and asked him to make the payment again, promising that the previous one will be refunded soon.

"I told them that I will make the payment only after getting the refund, but it never arrived. I kept calling the representatives till September 19 and since then their phones are switched off. I then called the customer care at Patanjali Yogpeeth and came to know that the website was fake," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)