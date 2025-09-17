Shah Rukh Khan and his son are making headlines for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is all set to stream on Netflix India from September 18, 2025. Although the promotions of the web series aren't happening in person, social media is abuzz with songs, trailers, teasers, and BTS clips of the show. On one end, proud dad SRK is waiting for his son's directorial debut, and on the other, SRK is shooting in Poland for his upcoming film King with Suhana Khan. The actor was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, but due to unforeseen circumstances, Pooja had to fly back to Mumbai.

It so happened that Pooja's mother-in-law passed away. The prayer meet of Pooja's mother-in-law has gone viral on social media. Several Bollywood celebs attended the prayer meet. In the videos that have gone viral, Mira Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and others were seen.

A video of celebs attending the prayer meet is doing the rounds, where Pooja is seen with her daughter. Another clip shows Mira Rajput chatting with a fellow guest at the condolence meet. As the video spread all over social media, netizens flocked to the comment section and slammed Dia Mirza for smiling and chit-chatting with Mira Rajput and others rather than praying for the departed soul and being there with Pooja.

Another video shared by paparazzi shows an ambulance arriving at the crematorium. In the clip, Pooja Dadlani looked visibly upset with the media attention and was seen walking alongside her relatives.

Pooja Dadlani is no less than a celeb. She is not just Shah Rukh Khan's manager but also takes decisions for the professional Khan family. She handles the business of his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. She also effectively manages SRK's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and is often seen in the company of the Khan family at different events.

Meanwhile, the Khan family didn't attend Pooja Dadlani's prayer meet.