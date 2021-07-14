Two months after the birth of their son, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have made the official announcement. The couple had kept the arrival of their son hidden as the child was premature and in neonatal intensive care. The couple has named their child - Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The child was born on May 14, 2021. Dia took to social media to break the news.

Dia Mirza wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

Dia revealed that sudden sepsis could have proved life-threatening but the doctors took care of the baby and delivered him via C-section. "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

Dia also added that they would have shared the news earlier had it been possible. And has asked fans and followers to give them privacy as they sail through this joyful but delicate moment.