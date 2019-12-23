Bollywood breakups are often talk of the town; we often see relationships going haywire after a long commitment. Some of the actors officially announce their split while some are seen posting about it on Instagram and Twitter. With relationships ending in such a short span of time, we wonder how tough it would be for the actors to cope up with.

Here's a rundown of some of the beautiful couples whose relationship went kaput in 2019

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation after five years of marriage. Dia, who had married Sahil in October 2014, took to Instagram to make the big announcement. She said that it was a mutual decision.

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," she wrote,

After the split, it was speculated that Kanika Dhillon is the reason for Dia and Sahil's separation. However, it was not the case.

1) This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

2) What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

3)There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2019

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone

We have loved the Instagram pictures of actor Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone. Always being open about her relationship, when Ileana broke the news of her separation with husband, it broke us. In September this year, the couple unfollowed each other on social media and Ileana deleted her pictures with the photographer on Instagram.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal tied the nuptial knot 8 months back and have already ended their marriage. Shweta announced the news on her Instagram. Her post read, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other's best interests, as individuals."

"Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader," she added.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale kept their relationship a secret until 2016. However, fate had other plans for them as they decided to end it mutually in April. Due to long-distance, the couple would often be seen travelling from Los Angeles, Mumbai and Chennai.

Michael Corsale took to Twitter to share a photo and a note, which hinted at their breakup. He wrote, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal (sic)"

The actress opened up about her breakup and her expectations in life in a chat show. Elaborating on her relationship with Michael Corsale, she said, "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma made headlines when they declared their love for each other on social media. They were always spotted holding each other's hands and soon things went haywire when they decided to split. According to reports, the two actors have broken up recently.

Reports of Kim and Harshvardhan dating first came in December 2017 and soon the two actors confirmed the relationship by posting pictures of each other on social media. They were also spotted together on lunch and dinner dates.

Here's hoping the coming year brings them a lot of luck in love!