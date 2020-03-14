Young pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali made her debut in the industry from the song 'Leja Re' in 2018 which was a big hit. After that, there was no turning back for her as she gave back to back hits like 'Dilbar', 'Main Teri Hoon',' Physco Saiyyan' and many more.

Dhvani has been on the receiving end of incessant trolling because of her being the daughter of the president of T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali. She is often trolled for getting all the fame that she has in the industry just because of her father.

Nepotism is one of the never-ending debates in the Bollywood industry. And all the star kids have been targeted, which include some popular celebs like Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey or Tiger Shroff and many more.

And now it is Dhvani Bhanushali who has been facing nepotism. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhvani spoke about being called as a nepotism product.

The diva asserted that she wants to break the stereotype that artist with nepotism factor doesn't work hard and are not talented enough. Dhvani says that she was even alleged to buy 700 million viewers for her song.

"My dad works in the industry so people start to think that maybe she doesn't work as hard, maybe she got it all easy. So, in the morning I was reading a comment 'humko thank you bolne ki koi zarurat nhi hai aapne to 700 million views khareeda hoga. Jaa ke t-series ko thank you bolo. Kuch kaam ni kiya hai life me.' I am like ek to 700 million views khareedne par paisa kitna lagta hai duffer, mera paas utna paisa bhi nahi hai. I am like that is so dumb to say,"

The 21-year old singer further refuted claims that she got work in Bollywood because of her father, the president of T -Series rather than Dhvani's own talent. She said, "That is the stereotype that I want to break and I am just like bro even if my dad works in the industry and stuff like that, he can just get me opportunities. He can't sing for me; he can't work for me. I think that stereotype should first break that nepotism hai to kaam nahi kia hai. That is unfair,"

However, the 'Vaaste' singer expressed her gratitude towards the industry for teaching her everything and giving her the recognition, she has.

Dhvani added, "I love everything about this industry because it's taught me a lot. It's taken me to a position where I am right now and it's the most beautiful thing. This particular profession has given me so much all I have to be is grateful for it."