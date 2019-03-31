On Saturday evening,T-Series team headed by Bhushan Kumar had a small cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate T-Series becoming the world's No. 1 YouTube Channel.

Recently T Series came out as a winner and defeated International swedish Youtuber PewDiePie's channel with staggering numbers.

With this win, Bhushan Kumar has successfully put Bharat on the global map with T Series.

The successful campaign of T-Series in the online war to bag the title of World's most subscribed YouTube Channel to becoming one of the leading production company, are parameters to gauge the exemplary success of the company.

Even at world conferences like the recent Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), Sean Park, Marketing Director of YouTube International Markets spoke about the kind of content T-Series provides on their YouTube channels.

Taking over the reins of T-Series at the age of 19, Bhushan Kumar has mastered the management of one of the biggest corporate giants across the globe today. Taking over the business of a musical company at his young age, Bhushan Kumar always says, whatever he has achieved or followed the path is what he has learned 'on the job'.

The visionary has transformed T-Series into one of the leading production houses of India, apart from launching new talents with music albums. In over two decades of helming the position of Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar has introduced several firsts in the industry and also led the industry on fresher paths.Backed by a young team who has been with him since the beginning to fresh voices who joined him over the years, Bhushan Kumar was the first to introduce music promotions largely on digital platforms and the one to make the first move to lock a digital deal with Hungama who in turn serviced our content to telecoms. The dynamic entrepreneur ensured music reached to listeners not just via YouTube buy also via different digital and mobile platforms.

Bhushan Kumar always tries to adapt to the changes and has always tried to serve the kind of music and films which the audiences are accepting. Back in the 90s, T-Series always promoted music albums, and Bhushan Kumar brought back the independent music again, a few years ago. The content producer is investing a large amount of his production in making singles / non-film music.

Making music to licensing and publishing the content on every media platform- digital, TV, radio and print, is taken care of by the team under Bhushan Kumar's guidance. The mastermind not only ensures to invest in several solo and joint productions but also makes it a point that he does not compromise on quality. One conglomerate that looks after music production, music acquisitions, movie production to marketing and distributions, Bhushan Kumar has put Bharat on the global map. Like Bhushan Kumar keeps mentioning it was his father's dream to place his company on the world map that he is fulfilling.

With an exceptional run at global markets with Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Titu Ki, Sweety, Aashiqui 2, Raid, amongst others, T-Series has a total of eighteen films lines up in the coming year and several under production for 2020 already lined up.

Bharat, De De Pyaar De, Saaho, Street Dancer, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji, Batla House, Marjaavaan, amongst others, Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry to deliver new, interesting and varied content to the audience. With his earthy intelligence and management instincts, Bhushan Kumar has emerged as an indigenous achiever spreading T-Series across a broad spectrum fruiting success in all aspects.