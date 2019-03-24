The head honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, is deeply touched and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Filmfare Awards for instituting the Best Music Album Award in his father's name -- the Gulshan Kumar Award for Best Music Album.

For its 64th Edition of Filmfare Awards, the Times Group conferred the Best Music Album Award in the name of veteran music producer late Gulshan Kumar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been awarded the title for Padmaavat, becoming the first recipient of the honour.

Expressing heartfelt appreciation, Bhushan Kumar shares, "I am immensely overwhelmed and thankful to Filmfare and the Times Of India Group for bestowing on my father and my guru the honour he truly deserves. It is prodigious to see the Best Music Album Award being named in memory of the man who pioneered and changed the face of music industry in India."

Talking about the first recipient, Bhushan Kumar said, "I couldn't think of a better name than Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the first awardee of the title. Hearty congratulations to sir for remarkable contribution to the music world with Padmaavat."

Gulshan Kumar founded T-Series in 80s and carved an upward arch in the music industry, emerging as the leading record label in the country. Starting off in the ear of cassettes, Gulshan Kumar established his brand as the most sought after music label even through the phase of music CDs.

Post the unfortunate demise of Gulshan Kumar, his son Bhushan Kumar took over the company at a very young age and has been exponentially enlarging the horizons of T-Series with remarkable success in not just the music world but also by establishing T-Series as a leading film studio.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar has been in the news to put Bharat on a global map with T-Series emerging as the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.

With an interesting line up of multiple big ticket films in the coming years, T-Series has flourished over the years and is moving from strength to strength.