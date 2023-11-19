Life is indeed unpredictable. The shocking news and untimely demise of filmmaker Sanjay Ghadvi has shaken the industry. Sanjay was a renowned filmmaker and is known for directing Dhoom and its sequel Dhoom 2. The actor left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

The director was aged 57. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor confirmed Gadhvi's death. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, "He was at his house and collapsed after suffering a heart attack. He died at 8.45 am."

Tributes are pouring in for the maverick director

Former CEO of Ajay Devgn Films, Meena Iyer mourned the filmmaker's demise on social media. She wrote on X, "Shocking: Sanjay Gadhvi's passing. I met him last week at PVR watching Killers of The Flower Moon. We exchanged pleasantries and I thought all day of #Dhoom. Rest in peace ." Actor Richa Chaddha reacted to her post, "What the what ".

Sanjay began his Bollywood journey with the 2001 film Tere Liye. His next came in 2002 with Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, a Yash Raj Films production starring Uday Chopra, Jim Shergill, and Tulip Joshi. Following this success, he helmed another YRF production — Dhoom (2004), that created a stir at the box office.

Gadhvi is also known for movies such as "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" and Imran Khan-starrer "Kidnap". He also helmed "Ajab Gazabb Love" in 2012 .

His last directorial venture was Operation Parindey, an action film featuring Amit Sadh in the lead role.

More details about his last rites are awaited.