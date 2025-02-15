The Valentine's weekend kicked off on a wholesome note, offering cinema lovers a virtual treat. Whether you're single, dating, in a relationship, or in a situation, there's something for everyone on OTT.

While Vicky Kaushal's Chhava roars in theatres, the digital space is packed with binge-worthy movies for those who prefer a cosy watch at home.

This is a true ‘laugh riot’! Directors like Sundar C should take notes on how to make a comedy without resorting to regressive, crass vulgar jokes. Dhoom Dhaam proves that clean humor can be just as hilarious ?! Pls do watch this #DhoomDhaam #Netflix https://t.co/3qwloO8I60 pic.twitter.com/qVgVuYpbdW — Amu (@iamamupraj) February 14, 2025

Netflix's latest release, Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, is now streaming. The film, a romantic comedy, also features Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role. Notably, this marks Yami's first project post-motherhood.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi is the man of the hour, having delivered back-to-back hits last year, including Madgaon Express, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Agni.

Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of a mismatched couple who enter into an arranged marriage. However, their wedding night takes an unexpected turn when a case of mistaken identity forces them to go on the run in search of the mysterious Charlie.

With Prateik vs. Pratik, Dhoom Dhaam promises a chaotic yet entertaining ride.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say!

A user wrote, "#DhoomDhaamOnNetflix: A good entertainer but comes with predictability & mediocrity #YamiGautam & #PratikGandhi's pair was so adorable So predictable. I guessed the climax plot twist when they started searching for Charlie after ½ hour into the film."

#DhoomDhaam - After a long time, Bollywood delivers a clean, fun film. Silly on many levels but manages to keep the laughs flowing, making it such a breezy watch. Amazing how @yamigautam, a firecracker in this role, effortlessly carries the film on her shoulders along with the… pic.twitter.com/oifSh4LmeY — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 15, 2025

Another user added, "Just saw the #DhoomDhaamOnNetflix. Fully loaded with Rom-Com and little bit action. As title #DhoomDhaam Entertainment film, luv it..!!"

The third one said, "Itni ghatiya Film Maine Jeevan me kabhi nhi dekhi thi ( worst film) #DhoomDhaam @NetflixIndia walon ne kaise isko released kar diya. Lagta hai India Se Packup karwane ke chakkar me hain #Netflix ko. Worst Dialogue, Worst Writing, Worst Direction, Worst Acting."

One word for #DhoomDhaam - BORING#DhoomDhaamOnNetflix is filled with jokes that fall flat, hyper in nature and not entertaining. It has a few good scenes, but they are not worth the time. pic.twitter.com/MOF3g1DrYt — Scheff (@shafiqulhasan81) February 15, 2025

The next one mentioned, "The film is a situational rom-com, its a complete laugh riot, there are things which don't make any sense, but its an ott watch, so I completely ignored that because the jokes are funnier. I also liked the character arc given to the characters of both Yami and Pratik."

Last night I Started watching a film called #DhoomDhaam on @NetflixIndia

Couldn’t tolerate it for more than 10 mins

Still tried to watch assuming “if it’s on Netflix , must be good”…

But then I didn’t have patience beyond 30 mins



What a waste of our time and their talent.… — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) February 15, 2025

The fourth one said, "BORING, #DhoomDhaamOnNetflix is filled with jokes that fall flat, hyper in nature and not entertaining. It has a few good scenes, but they are not worth the time."