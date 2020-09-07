Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo feels that M.S. Dhoni will lead the transition in the side just as he did for India. The 39-year-old Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, was captain of the Indian team and led their transition from the era with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble to the current one dominated by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni's plans for successor

Bravo feels that Dhoni's task at CSK will be of less pressure than what he must have faced while being the captain of India but that won't change the veteran wicketkeeper's approach.

"I know it's been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It's just the matter of when to step aside and hand it over to whether it's a Raina or someone younger," Bravo told media when asked about Dhoni's plans for his successor in CSK.

"He doesn't have to worry about a billion people now, it's just CSK the franchise but I don't think that'll change the person he is, won't change how he leads the team, definitely he'll be the same person," said the Trinidadian.

CSK were known to have one of the highest averages in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and yet they have remained the side to beat.

"We have a very talented squad full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners. All these things come together and play a part in making CSK a successful franchise. We don't have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don't feel under pressure with M.S. Dhoni as captain," said Bravo who recently became the first cricketer to claim 500 T20 wickets.

"I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore, you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other's success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK."