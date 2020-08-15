Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colleagues arrived here on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League to be played in the in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Chennai Super Kings touch down for camp ahead of IPL

Dhoni will lead CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL, making an eagerly-awaited return to competitive cricket after a prolonged sabbatical since India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav are some other players who have reached the city for the week-long camp beginning Saturday at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.

"Thala Dharisanam Reloaded!" CSK posted on their Twitter handle with a Dhoni pic at the airport, wearing a mask.

The three-time IPL champions had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled IPL from March 29 before the event was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.