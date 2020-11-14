Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has bagged the role in an animation film titled Dhira based on the life of Tenali Raman.

The Super Deluxe actor will be lending his voice for the lead role in the film. The film is being made in 12 languages and is considered to be India's first pan-India film to be made using the Motion Capture animation technology.

This experimental film is being directed by Arun Kumar Rapolu and has as many as 12 stars from 12 different film industries across India, have lent their voice for the lead character in the film.

Vivek Oberoi (Hindi), Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas (Telugu), Jeet (Bengali), Dhruva Sarja (Kannada) Swapnil Joshi (Marathi), Yuvraj Hans (Punjabi), Askar Ali (Malayalam), Shri Nagesh (Bhojpuri), Pratik Gandhi (Gujarati), Sabyasachi Mishra (Odia) and Ashish Bhandari (English) have dubbed for the lead actor's role.

Vijay Sethupathi had earlier dubbed for the voice of Iron Man in Avengers: End Game. Master also stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Shanthanu, among others, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been the most anticipated films by all the fans, the teaser of the film will release on November 14.

Vijay vs Vijay: 'Master' teaser to be released

Fans of the actors were highly anticipating as to when the trailer of the film will be out. The makers of the film relieved fans by announcing that they will launch the teaser on November 14 on the occasion of Deepavali. "Thank you all for your patience and support!" Lokesh tweeted, along with a new poster that sees Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the same frame.

It is known the actor plays the villain in the film, which has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. While the popular actor has earlier revealed that he has played a menacing villain in the film, The actor further revealed that he had enjoyed playing his role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi 's character will be seen in two different ages. It was revealed earlier that the young version will be played by Master Mahendran, while Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the grown-up version.

While talking about the film, Vijay Sethupathi said that 'Master' will fulfil the expectations of the fans who are anticipating to see Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and went on to call the film a 'masterpiece'.