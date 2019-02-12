Santhanam's Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has got an earth-shattering opening at the Chennai box office. Meanwhile, the business of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta have slowed down in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the opening weekend, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has minted Rs 1.97 crore from 273 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is a very big number for a movie starring Santhanam.

Hollywood movie Alita: Battle Angel is in the second-place at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 74.52 lakh from 159 shows at the Chennai box office. Ajith's Viswasam has performed better than Rajinikanth's Petta which is in its fifth weekend.

While Viswasam earned Rs 10.79 lakh from 75 shows, Petta collected Rs 10.54 lakh from 54 shows. However, the collection of Rajini's film (Rs 15.14 crore) is still higher than Viswasam (Rs 12.43 crore).

Malayalam movie 9 has collected Rs 13.18 lakh from 39 shows, Mammootty's movies like Yatra and Peranbu have earned Rs 9.59 lakh from 36 shows and Rs 8.16 lakh from 57 shows to take its 10-day collection to Rs 46.34 lakh, respectively.

The shocking part of the story is the massive dip in collection of Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, which earned Rs 6.17 lakh from 39 shows in its second weekend. The 11-day collection of the movie is a little over Rs 2 crore.

Likewise, GV Prakash Kumar's Sarvam Thaala Mayam saw a huge decline in footfalls in spite of getting highly positive reviews. It has earned Rs 4.81 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 92.81 lakh.

Hindi movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has made a collection of Rs 1.12 lakh from six shows to end its second weekend at Rs 29.37 lakh.