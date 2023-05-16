Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday today. His ardent fans, family members and Bollywood celebs have taken to social media and extended their arm wishes for the actor. However, amidst all the birthday wishes, Kaushal's wife actor Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for her actor-husband was definitely worth the wait.

Katrina Kaif's filmy romantic Bollywood-ish birthday wish for husband Vicky Kaushal is winning the internet

Needless to say, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are truly, madly and deeply in love with each other, their cute and mushy pictures on social media are indeed proof. However, wifey Katrina had the cutest wish for her husband, the actress shared two unseen pictures of their most romantic moments.

She captioned the mushy pictures as, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar(lots of love) Happiest birthday my [white heart emoji] (sic)."

The first picture is a monochrome that shows Katrina in Vicky's arms as they are dancing, the Bollywood romantic dance pose is simply unmissable. While the second photo is full of love as VicKat is all smiles as they candidly pose for a picture in each other's arms.

Fans were in awe seeing the adorable picture.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was dropped yesterday. And today on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the makers have released the first song of the film Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the magical vocals are coupled with Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics and Sachin-Jigar's composition bring out the beautiful chemistry of Vicky-Sara Ali Khan, and will surely be an instant chartbuster amongst listeners.

Expressing his excitement about the song, Vicky Kaushal in a media statement said, "This song is super special to me. Couldn't have asked for a better gift on my birthday. This one's for all my fans. I hope the audience enjoys the heartfelt emotions we've tried to bring to the screen."

While Sara Ali Khan adds, "The song resonates with the essence of pure love, and sharing the screen with Vicky has been a joy. I can't wait for everyone to witness the magic of this beautiful song."

Professional life

Vicky has time and again proved his acting mettle in several films, the actor started his film career with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He went on to play minor roles till he got to work in 'Masaan', in which he played the lead character. The actor was lauded for his performances in films like 'Raazi' and 'Sanju'. He then aced the role as a military officer in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He has Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on June 2.

Personal life

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021.