Everybody has actions they regret. These actions can sometimes be minor or major, but when you're famous, even the most minor incidents turn into major issues. Dharmendra has on many occasions discussed how taking to alcohol was one of the worst habits he developed.

It was on Kapil Sharma's show a few years back that the actor revealed that he had called up a director when he was drunk. The actor was upset over not getting a role he had been in talks about, which went to Rajesh Khanna instead. In a moment of weakness and lack of self-control, he called the director of the film.

When Dharmendra drunk-dialled a director over a film role

Drunk-dialling someone after getting drunk is a common occurrence. What really makes the incident stick, is who one ends up drunk-dialling. Bollywood actor Dharmendra has said that drinking destroyed his career as an actor, so much so that sometimes to mask the smell of alcohol on set he would eat onions.

The film Anand which released in 1971, was one of the most successful and highly-appreciated films in that time, that still garners positive responses even today. The film starred Rajesh Khanna in the lead and Amitabh Bachchan in the supporting role.

When Dharmendra appeared on Kapil Sharma's show to promote a film a few years ago, he revealed that when he was travelling on a flight from Bengaluru, he met Anand's director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The director was still developing the film at that time and narrated the story to Dharmendra on the flight. He even discussed how he would take it forward. Later Dharmendra found out that Mukherjee had started the film with Rajesh Khanna.

Dharmendra was upset about the role going to Rajesh Khanna and when he was drunk he bothered the director all night. He called to ask why the role had gone to the Rajesh Khanna. Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee repeatedly told him to go to sleep and that they should talk about it in the morning and would cut the call. However, the actor continued to pester him. Well, at least he's off the habit now.