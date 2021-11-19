Dharmendra recently called himself an old story. The legendary actor, who has given Bollywood cinema a new meaning, praised Salman Khan and called himself an "old story".

Dharmendra took to his social media to thank Salman for praising him on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture. Salman had heaped praise on the veteran actor.

Salman's confession

"Actually, Maine na hamesha Dharam ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Jo massomiyat unke chehre pe hai (I have always followed Dharam ji. The innocence on his face), the most good looking man. The most beautiful looking man with that vulnerability and with that manly body," Salman told Ranveer Singh in an interaction. Now, Dharmendra has reacted to the video in the most beautiful way possible.

Twitter

Dharmendra showers love

Sharing the clip, Dharmendra wrote, "Dear Salman, love you for loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. love you for your simplicity . Jeete raho , always pray for your happy healthy and prosper life."

Dharmendra would soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film would mark Dharmendra's comeback after almost a decade. Dharmendra was last seen in Life in a Metro.

"Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work," Dharmendra had recently told TOI. Talking about the role, the legend had said that the role was so amazingly written that he just could not say no to it.