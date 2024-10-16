Dharma Productions is known for coming up with the biggest advertisement, grandest promotions before the release of its film. So the fact that one of the biggest production houses of the country decided to discard press screenings, did come as a major shock to the industry and media veterans. Though Dharma's step could be called a 'welcome change' there's more that what meets the eye.

What Dharma's statement said

Addressing letter to the members of the media, the note read, "As we continue to evolve, we find ourselves at a juncture where we must adapt and innovate our approach. After much deliberation, we've unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films."

"This decision has been difficult to make, however, we believe it's a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witness our stories as they were meant to be experienced. We believe it will help in maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all," it further added.

The press note also added that a screening would be held separately for the members of the media on the first half of the day the film releases in theatres.

The reason?

As per an Indian Express report, the discarding of film screening for media members has been done to end the game of extortion, paid tweets and negative stories. Critics reportedly charged huge sums for positive tweet, and even demanded huge sums to stop writing anything negative about the film. The report further stated how some media members and journalists arm twist the production houses and makers into paying them huge sums to stop negative reviews or stories.

At a time when the film industry is going through a tough time where the audience can't be fooled anyone, Dharma has decided to let the work they do, do the actual talking. And rightly so!