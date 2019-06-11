The makers of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (TEJOTF) have released its second song Madaari and Dhanush's wacky dance moves in this peppy number have wowed the music lovers.

After wooing audience across India, Dhanush is now making his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The film, which is based on the book by Romain Puértolas, revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. He finds himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. It was screened at international film festivals and received a lot of critical acclaim and awards.

The makers recently released the trailer and the first song Angrezi Luv Shuv from The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Both of them have got a thumbs up from the audience. Now, they have dropped its second song from Madaari. It is a peppy number composed by Amit Trivedi.

The song Madaari has vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi. Dhanush's adorable dance moves are one of the major highlights of the number, and Oscar-nominated actress Berenice Bejo is equally terrific in this song. Many people on the internet have fallen in love with his dance moves and are busy circulating its link on social media.

Here is what they have to say about Madaari.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal. The film will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia on June 21.

Watch Dhanush's wacky dance moves in the music video of the second song Madaari from The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir: