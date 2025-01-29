The actor Dhanush and actress Nayanthara's case has become a sensation. It's the case with the Netflix documentary.

The actor Dhanush has filed a copyright case against the actress Nayanthara for using the clips from their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In a recent development, the Madras High Court has dismissed Netflix India's plea to reject a lawsuit filed by the actor's production house, Wunderbar Films.

According to the reports, the court has said that it lacked jurisdiction as its office is in Mumbai. The statement asserted that the plaintiff had failed to adhere to the required pre-suit mediation process. The streaming house also claimed that the photo that was pointed out was shared in 2020. But, no action was taken until after the documentary's release.

Meanwhile, an advocate representing Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films, has said that the footage belonged to Dhanush. And that footage was used without permission. However, the production house warned Netflix after the trailer's release, but the suit was filed only after the documentary's release.

The reports have further said that the court has given the statement that Dhanush had already taken leave to sue Netflix in Madras High Court. Also, the case is in the Wunderbar film Favor. Justice Abdul Quddhose scheduled a hearing for February 5, 2025, to address an interim injunction plea.

Earlier, Nayanthara signed an agreement with the actor and the production house. Saying that she has the copyright over every character and the costumes she wore. So, the suit is not barred. It definitely has a cause, and we can continue to proceed with the hearing.

At present, both actors are busy with their shoots. As Nayanthara has multiple projects in hand. The actor Dhaunsh's latest glimpse of the film Tere Ishk Mein, is trending nationwide. The film is directed by Anand L Rai, who previously directed the film Raanjhana. The combo is back again to entertain and fall in love and revenge. As the film is said to be the sequel of Ranjhaana.