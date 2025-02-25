Popular dancer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma has been making headlines due to her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple officially parted ways last week; however, they have not shared any official statement regarding their relationship.

According to Hindustan Times, the couple reached a divorce settlement at a court in Bandra, Mumbai. Days after the divorce proceedings, Dhanashree Verma was spotted at the airport.

The well-known influencer was seen posing with fans and clicking selfies. Dhanashree opted for a black spaghetti top and blue baggy denim jeans.

In a viral clip, she is seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi. She even obliged a young fan with a selfie. Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife appeared cheerful and in high spirits. When the paparazzi asked where she was heading, she continued walking and laughed, saying, "Kaam par jaa rahi hoon" (I am going to work).

However, netizens criticized Dhanashree, claiming that she wasn't known before marrying Chahal.

On Saturday, Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K. Gupta, confirmed that the couple had filed for divorce. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he stated, "Mr Chahal settled for obtaining a divorce by mutual consent with Mrs Verma. A petition for divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon'ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

Rumours had circulated that Dhanashree was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony, but her family released a statement denying these claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone's privacy."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's Love Story

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuzvendra Chahal met Dhanashree when he took online dance classes from her. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 in a private ceremony in Gurugram. Throughout their relationship, Dhanashree often cheered for her husband during his matches.